CJCSC meets Iraqi defence leaders

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Iraq, called on Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori, Iraq's Defence Minister. The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Gen Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah Al Lami, Iraqi Chief of Staff, and Lt Gen Shahab Jihad Ali, Commander Iraqi Air Force. The two sides deliberated upon various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and prevailing regional environment. The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of bilateral military cooperation between and expressed their resolve to continue to forge deeper ties.