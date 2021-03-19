CEC, members show defiance after govt’s resignation demand

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the poll body members have struck a defiant note in response to the government’s demand to step down, saying they could be removed only through a constitutional mechanism.

The strong reaction came at an in-camera meeting chaired by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja days after three key federal ministers demanded their resignations in the wake of several Senate poll-related controversies.

“The ECP top management (chief and its members) would not resign on the government’s demand,” the CEC was quoted as telling the meeting by a credible source familiar with the development on Thursday.

The meeting was called on Wednesday (March 17, 2021) to review the situation that developed after the federal government accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of its “complete failure” in conducting fair and transparent Senate elections. The government and the ECP seemed to be on loggerheads after Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted an open ballot and President Arif Alvi issued an ordinance for an open ballot for senators’ poll. But the top poll body told the apex court that the Senate elections under the present law can be held through secret ballot only.

Anxiety and tense environment prevail in the ECP since the President Arif Alvi introduced the ordinance for presidential ordinance for open ballot, said the source.

Two of the total four members, during the course of the meeting, were of the view that the ECP should hit back at the federal government through a media statement, added the source. But the chief election commissioner was of the view that the commission should wait and see the situation for some more days, according to the source.

Credible sources told this correspondent that the participants of the meeting were of the view that “if the government has any issue with the ECP management, it may start contempt proceedings against them at the concerned forum or can move to the Supreme Judicial Council.”

The ECP would also respond to senior ministers’ resignation demand in a few days, said the source who also attended this in-camera meeting.

On corrupt practices, the meeting participants were of the view that the ECP should coordinate with concerned agencies on a regular basis in coming months in an effort to create more robust response against those who purportedly pollute the elections through corrupt practices, said the source.

The federal government’s each statement is being monitored and being an institution the poll body would respond in the light of given mandate mentioned in the Election Act 2017 as well as in the Constitution, it was reportedly decided in the meeting. The meeting also decided that the poll body may also respond to the PM’s letter written to the Speaker National Assembly this week, said the source adding the meeting was of the view that the ECP would look forward to any parliamentary committee’s recommendation to make the poll process more thorough by amending the existing laws.

On modern technology and open ballot, the ECP, as decided in the meeting, needs the government’s cooperation and is ready to give its input, according to the source. The top management of the ECP is also sitting again today [Friday] on this development to get prepared for its future response on such issues, according to another source. The meeting would also discuss the prevailing situation on the results of the Senate chairman’s votes controversy where the opposition announced to go to court by challenging the presiding officer’s ruling on rejected votes where voters stamped on the face of Yousaf Raza Gilani, added the source.