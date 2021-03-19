Qatari envoy calls on FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: Qatari Ambassador in Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani called on FBR Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani here on Thursday.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on Customs and taxes in the meeting. It was agreed in the meeting that relevant departments of both countries would further promote cooperation in the field of Customs and tax and learn from each otherâ€™s best practices, which would result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries. The FBR chairman briefed the ambassador about the recent measures taken by the Board for mobilisation of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.