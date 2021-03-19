Motorway gang rape case: ,,,,,,: ATC reserves verdict as arguments conclude

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case as arguments from the relevant parties were completed. The Lahore ATC is expected to announce the verdict on Saturday — March 20, 2021.

During a hearing presided over by ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta and conducted at Camp (District) Jail, the deputy prosecutors general, Hafiz Asghar and Waqar Bhatti, represented the prosecution. Advocates Sher Gull Qureshi and Qasim Arain appeared on behalf of Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, the prime accused and co-accused, respectively, who were produced by the prison authorities.

The prosecutors argued that the accused individuals gang-raped the victim woman at gunpoint and solid evidence was available against them. The accused, they added, were arrested after their DNA matched with the samples collected from crime scene whereas the survivor also identified them during an identification parade held in the presence of a magistrate.

Shafqat Ali, the co-accused, had confessed to the crime before a judicial magistrate, they submitted, pleading with the court to hand down strict punishment as they committed a heinous crime.