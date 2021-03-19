Justice sought for student Shahzeb’s family

BARA: The Bara Siyasi Ittehad on Thursday demanded the government to provide justice to Shahzeb Afridi’s family forthwith.

A 14-year-old, Shahzeb Afridi, a student of grade-7, died in police custody recently.

The police said the teenager had committed suicide while the aggrieved family alleged that he had been tortured to death.

Addressing a public gathering at Qambarabad Market in Bara, the Bara Siyasi Ittehad President Shah Faisal Afridi, Awami National Party leader Imran Afridi, Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing president for Khyber Qazi Momin Afridi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abdul Ghani Afridi, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Asghar Afridi, tribal elders and others demanded the government to provide justice to late Shahzeb’s family.

They said a judicial inquiry into the case should be completed as early as possible and the findings made public.

The speakers called for justice to the Shahzeb Afridi’s family as more children could face such a tragic situation if people remained silent on the incident.

They announced the holding of two joint public meetings and condolence references in Bara Bazaar on Sunday.

The speakers maintained that the issues had surfaced in the area after the government abolished the traditional tribal practices such as the jirga system.

They added that the tribal people would not accept the deployment of the police from other districts in Khyber.