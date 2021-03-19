Several political workers join PTI

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party Sher local leaders Sher Farzand and Shamsher Ali Khan along with supporters announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday.

They made the announcement in the presence of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said an official handout.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, Member National Assembly Shaukat Ali and others were also present on this occasion.

The chief minister welcomed the new entrants to the PTI and said he was thankful to them for their confidence in PTI and its leader Imran Khan. He termed PTI as a democratic political party and said that its popularity was increasing.

“That’s why leaders and workers of other political parties are coming to the fold of PTI which reflects their trust and confidence in the party leadership. The PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will come up to the expectations of the general public”, he added.

He urged upon the party workers to play an effective role to convey the party message to the common man and highlight the revolutionary initiatives of the incumbent government. Talking on the occasion, Sher Farzand and Shamsher Khan. They reposed full confidence in the PTI leadership and expressed satisfaction at the performance of the government.