Fri Mar 19, 2021
AFP
March 19, 2021

Spain legalises euthanasia

World

AFP
March 19, 2021

MADRID: Parliament voted through a law legalising euthanasia on Thursday making Spain one of few nations to allow terminally-ill or gravely-injured patients to end their own suffering.

A priority for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government, the law was drafted following public pressure generated by several high-profile cases, notably that of Ramon Sampedro whose plight was immortalised in the Oscar-winning 2004 film "The Sea Inside".

