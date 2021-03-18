CTD thwarts terror bid

PESHAWAR: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday foiled a major bid of terrorism and recovered thousands of detonators, safety fuses and prima chord during an action in Ghanta Ghar in the busy urban neighbourhood.

It was learnt that the CTD recovered 30,000 detonators and 560 bags of safety fuses that are used for explosions. An official said the group was planning major sabotage bid that was successfully foiled on the basis of intelligence reports

The agency arrested five accused Yousuf, Suleman, Sahibdad, Nasir and Shakrullah and started investigation after lodging the case. Three of the arrested men are Afghans, one from Bajaur and one from Peshawar.