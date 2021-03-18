VCs for 7 public sector varsities finally notified

PESHAWAR: The vice-chancellors for seven public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were finally notified Wednesday for a three-year term to fill the long vacant positions.

According to the notifications issued here, Prof Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, dean faculty of social sciences, University of Peshawar, was appointed vice-chancellor FATA University, Darra Adamkhel for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Dr Gul Majeed Khan, tenured professor, department of pharmacy, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad was appointed as vice-chancellor of the Islamia College University.

Among the seven cases moved by the Higher Education Department on the recommendation of the former federal minister Dr Ataur Rahman-led Academic and Search Committee for appointment of vice-chancellors for public sector universities, Islamia College University was the only one for which the top candidate was ignored by the provincial cabinet and the second choice from the panel of three candidates was picked up and appointed as vice-chancellor.

Dr Jehan Bakht had been recommended for the position at top of the list. As he was already serving as vice-chancellor of Agriculture University, Peshawar and one whole year of his term was yet to be completed, he was asked to complete his tenure at Agriculture University first.

However, through another notification, Dr Jehan Bakht was given the additional charge as vice-chancellor of the yet-to-be established Agriculture University in Swat.

Dr Jehan Bakht was earlier holding additional charge as vice-chancellor of Islamia College University.

The candidate on the third position for Islamia College University was Dr Yaseen Iqbal, a senior faculty member at the University of Peshawar, who was the only Islamian among the top three candidates. Prof Dr Zahir Shah, dean, faculty of crop production sciences, Agriculture University Peshawar, was appointed vice-chancellor of the newly established University of Chitral.

Prof Dr Amin Badshah, professor emeritus, department of chemistry, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, was appointed as the vice-chancellor of the University of Buner.

Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin was appointed for another term as vice-chancellor of Women University Mardan. She had been given an extension till the appointment of the regular vice-chancellor about a year ago on completion of her first term.

Prof Dr Mohammad Mujahid was appointed as the first rector of the newly established Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur.

The institute was set up under the leadership of Prof Dr Nasser Ali Khan, who served as the first project director.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq was appointed as vice-chancellor of Khyber Medical University, Peshawar. He was already serving as acting vice-chancellor at the university