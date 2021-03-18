Final meeting on EPSEP held

Islamabad: The final meeting on the upcoming Ehsaas Private Sector Engagement Policy (EPSEP) was held here Wednesday with Dr. Sania Nishtar in the chair.

The objective of EPSEP is to engage and facilitate non-government stakeholders to leverage their technical, financial, entrepreneurship and outreach support to amplify the impact of Ehsaas. The policy highlights the types of support, the engagement model for each type of support, and the safeguards put in place to address risks of partnerships that may form under the agreement.

EPSEP is applicable to five groups including private sector organizations (PSOs), non-government organizations, foundations, academia, and individuals. The policy covers the engagement process, governance, and monitoring and evaluation mechanism for different engagement types. Over time, Ehsaas expects that the implementation of this policy and creation of partnerships with private sector will diversify the partner base of Ehsaas.

Pakistan scores very high in philanthropic giving. According to the 10th edition of the World Giving Index 2019, Pakistan has been ranked as the 91st most generous country out of 144 nations. Estimates reveal that more than Rs. 300 billion is channeled to welfare, annually. However, up until now, the government and welfare organizations have worked in silos. The private sector involvement and engagement in development agenda of Pakistan is of significance and much can be achieved through complimenting each other’s poverty reduction and social protection agenda.