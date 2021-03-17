PPP doesn’t want to repeat mistake of 1985: Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to summon its Central Executive Committee (CEC) soon probably by the end of current week. The meeting of the CEC will decide the future of the PPP whether it wants to remain in PDM or ready for a solo flight. Though the PPP did not announce the dates for its CEC yet the sources indicated that it could be held by the end of the current week or early next week. According to sources, the PPP was in no mood of resigning from the Parliament and also did not want to sacrifice its provincial government of Sindh. Sources said the formality of the CEC of the PPP was only taken to seek time from the PDM as the PPP was not in mood to use the option of resignation from the assemblies. When contacted, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the PPP got time for consultation with its CEC. He said previously the CEC has given a roadmap to utilise all the democratic measures to put pressure on the government before using the option of resignations. He said the PPP did not want to boycott the Parliament to repeat its mistake of 1985. Pervaiz Ashraf said the PPP’s position was clear that the option of the resignations should be used as a last option.