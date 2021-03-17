17 Indian army officers booked in recruitment scam

NEW DELHI: The CBI conducted searches at 30 locations across 13 cities in connection with a case against 23 people, including five Lieutenant Colonels, two Majors and others, for their alleged involvement in a recruitment scam in the Army, foreign media reported.

The case involving 17 Army officers and personnel has been registered on a complaint from the Defence Ministry’s Integrated Headquarters, alleging that bribes were received for the selection of officers and other ranks through the Service Selection Board (SSB).