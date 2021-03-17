Rangers soldier buried with full military honours

KARACHI: The Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Roshan Ali Shaheed of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, was offered at Karachi on Tuesday. The Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, DG Rangers Sindh, senior civil and military officials and relatives of the Shaheed attended the Namaz-e-Janaza. The Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honours.

Sepoy Roshan Ali had embraced Shahadat in Orangi Town Karachi following the IED attack near a Rangers vehicle. Ali belonged to village Budhal Khan Solangi, District Noushahro Feroz, and has four sons and a daughter.