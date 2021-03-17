RCB inaugurates ‘Quran Garden’

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Quran Garden’ here at Raja Akram Road, established under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign.

President Cantonment Board Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani and Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik were chief guests on the occasion. Saplings of the plants which are mentioned in the Holy Quran were particularly planted in the garden.

Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani addressing the participants said that ‘Plant for Pakistan’ is not only a campaign rather it has become a passion that was increasing day by day in all the seasons. He appreciated the arrangements made by both the Boards, Rawalpindi and Chaklala, to provide free saplings to citizens. The students of Seham School also participated in the ceremony while a large number of citizens were also present who appreciated efforts being made by the Cantonment Board to make the environment clean and green.