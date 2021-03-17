Schools, eateries sealed for violating corona SOPs

PESHAWAR: The district administration here on Tuesday sealed schools and eateries for violation of the precautionary measures of the coronavirus.

The administration claimed that 42 schools and 18 restaurants were sealed across the district for violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while 62 citizens were also fined for not observing the social distancing rules.

The administration said that Frontier Model School, Warsak Public School, Mashroom Montessori School, Lyceum School, International Tarbyya School, Smart School and several others were sealed for violation of the COVID-19 regulations.

The restaurants and eateries sealed included Laziz Chawal and Rehman Gul Chawal in Shoba Bazaar.

The officials said that 62 persons were fined on the spot in various bazaars and 97 others at the BRT stations for not wearing facemasks.

The administration asked the people to avoid visiting crowded places and follow the regulations set for the prevention of the Covid-19.