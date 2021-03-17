PMC won’t register students whose details are unavailable

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has warned that it will not register the students, who were enrolled by private medical and dental colleges for the current academic year but whose details weren't shared with it.

According to PMC, the regulator for medical and dental education in the country, all privately-owned medical and dental colleges and universities were directed to produce the final certified lists of their admitted students by March 1.

It said all recognised private educational institutions had submitted the final list of admitted students except five, including the Dental Section, Liaquat College of Medicine & Dentistry, Karachi; Bhittai Dental & Medical College, Mirpurkhas, Sindh; Fatima Jinnah Dental College, Karachi; Isra Dental College, Hyderabad; and Baqai Dental College, Karachi.

"If a college has not submitted the final certified list of admitted students till date, their admissions shall be treated as nil and their students shall not be registered with the commission for the current academic session," it said.

Also, the PMC extended the date for public sector medical and dental colleges to share the details of students admitted to HEC scholarship seats or disability or military colleges quota.

It said it had asked public sector colleges to submit certified final lists of students admitted to all seats by February 22 and all colleges had produced the final lists of admitted students except those enrolled on the HEC scholarship seats or disability or military colleges quota.

The PMC said the date for submitting those details had been extended until March 22. "Any student admitted after the due date shall not be registered with the Commission for the current academic session," it said.