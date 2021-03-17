Uzair bowls Baqai Dolphins to nine-wicket win

KARACHI: Uzair Ali Khan picked five wickets for 29 runs to help Baqai Dolphins beat TMC cricket team by nine wickets in All Sindh Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament here at KCCA Stadium.

TMC, who batted first, were all out for 120 in 41.1 overs. Salman Hafeez was the top scorer for the side with 33 runs. Uzair bowled lethally and picked five wickets. Khaif ul Nabi and Farooq Hasan picked two wickets each.

Baqai Dolphins easily achieved the target in 17 overs. Izzatullah (60 not out) batted well.

Union Sports overcame New Paramount Cricket Club by one run in a close encounter at Landhi Gymkhana ground.

Late Ismail Jaffer Cricket Club overpowered Gulshan-e-Maymar Gymkhana by six wickets at KMC Eastern Star ground.

Brothers Cricket Club defeated Shah Latif Cricket Club by three wickets at PCB ground in Larkana. Nadeem Qureshi batted well for the winning side scoring 91.