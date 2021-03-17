Zaka urges PCB to soften conditions for clubs’ registration

ISLAMABAD: Zaka Ashraf, a former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Tuesday questioned the tough conditions associated with the cricket clubs’ registration and functioning, saying that during the past two years club cricket activities remained at a standstill and this unavoidable situation has already damaged these booming nurseries to a considerable level.

In an exclusive talk with ‘The News’, Zaka said he was surprised to learn about the different financial and technical conditions for the clubs’ registration and activities.

“I am surprised to see different financial conditions for the clubs’ registration with the PCB and ultimately with the provincial and city associations. These conditions were made even tougher for the clubs seeking full membership. In our part of the world, establishing a club and then supporting it financially is only possible if you have passion and love for the game. In Pakistan, almost 99 percent of the club-owners pay club’s expenditures from their own pocket but get nothing in return. There only purpose is to serve the game and spot the talent at the right time.”

Zaka added that no proper facilities were available for club cricket activities even in big cities what to talk about our rural areas.

“The grounds for club cricket are very rare. Instead of introducing tough conditions, the PCB should start providing all kinds of facilities to the club players from its own resources.”

“Cricket clubs are traditional nurseries of the game. It is because of the club cricket that we are at the forefront of the world cricket.”

The former PCB chairman was critical of complete halt in club activities for over two years.

“There has been no recognised clubs’ activities in the country for over two years. True efforts should be made to extend all possible facilities to the players who have been participating in regional cricket in past.”

Zaka also expressed his concerns over the loss of departmental cricket and urged the PCB to take measures to adjust departments for the betterment of the game.

“No departmental cricket means no job for the players and no financial backing for those who only depend on professional cricket. It is really upsetting to see hundreds of young players going jobless because of total closure of the departmental cricket. It is because of departments that we see sports alive in Pakistan. Without departments, there will be no activities in hockey, volleyball and other games. We need departments for cricket promotion for many reasons.”

The former chairman called on all the legends of the game to come forward and help the clubs and departments get their due status.

“Clubs should be compensated. PCB must come forward to help clubs regenerate activities following a total impasse during the last two years. Departments should also get their due share as these have served Pakistan cricket during tough times.”