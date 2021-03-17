PU team meets Arif Alvi

LAHORE:A three-member delegation of Punjab University (PU) and Majlis-e-Taraqi-e-Adab called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday. The delegation extended an invitation to the President for presiding over International Lahore Literary Festival and an international conference on literature, which Dr Arif Alvi accepted. It is pertinent to mention here that after declaration of Lahore as “City of Literature” by Unesco, Punjab University and Majlis-e-Taraqi-Adab in collaboration with the Government of Punjab will organise a three-day international conference in the last week of May.