close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

PU team meets Arif Alvi

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2021

LAHORE:A three-member delegation of Punjab University (PU) and Majlis-e-Taraqi-e-Adab called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday. The delegation extended an invitation to the President for presiding over International Lahore Literary Festival and an international conference on literature, which Dr Arif Alvi accepted. It is pertinent to mention here that after declaration of Lahore as “City of Literature” by Unesco, Punjab University and Majlis-e-Taraqi-Adab in collaboration with the Government of Punjab will organise a three-day international conference in the last week of May.

Latest News

More From Lahore