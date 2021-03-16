IHC seeks comments in case of Iesco chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from respondents in a case challenging the appointment of chairman Board of Directors and Members of Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (Iesco).

The petitioner had named federal government, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Iesco Board of Directors in the case. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case, filed by Eng. Zameer Ahmed through his counsel Umer Gilani Advocate. The lawyer pleaded before the bench that the top court had cleared in a judgment that the chairman of board of director would be elected instead of selected. He further said that no relevant experience had been demanded in advertisement issued for the post of chairman. He said that the IHC also had explained in one of its judgment that age relaxation in the appointment could be given only in extraordinary situation, adding that current IESCO chairman was 72 year old.

The petitioner said that no test or interview was conducted for the appointment of chairman and board member. He prayed the court to declare the appointments as null and void. The court sought reply within two weeks.