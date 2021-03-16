Widow shot for refusing marriage proposal

A man shot a widow four times after she refused his marriage proposal at her house in Baldia Town on Monday. The woman, 50-year-old Kiran Naz, daughter of Hafeez, was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment while doctors were trying to save her life. Quoting the initial investigation, the Saeedabad police said the suspect, Wasim alias Babar, shot the woman for refusing his marriage proposal. He worked at a cattle farm.

Wasim managed to escape after committing the crime. The police had recovered empty shells of a pistol used in crime and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. A case had been registered and the police were searching for the fleeing suspect.