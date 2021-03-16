Outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws including two members of dacoits’ gang and recovered snatched motorbike, narcotics, kites and weapons from their possession, police spokesman said.

According to details, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Industrial- Area) Liaquat Hayat Niazi constituted special team under supervision of SHO Shams Colony police station, Sub-inspector- Aamir Abbas along with other officials which successfully arrested two wanted members of dacoit gang Identified as Ehsan-Ullah and Najeeb-Ullah and recovered snatched motorbike and weapons used in crime. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway from them.

Further-More Sihala police arrested a drug peddlers namely Zahid Mehmood and recovered 1.185 kilograms hashish from him. Bhara Kahu Police arrested four accused Mohsin, Wahid, Kashif and Hafiz and recovered four 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Aabpara police arrested two accused Muhammad Hamza and Shahbaz Messiah and recovered 230 gram hashish and 12 liters alcohol from their possession.