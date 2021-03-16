Transgendered persons complain of harassment

PESHAWAR: The transgender community members has asked the government to take notice of the injustices against them and punish those targetting them.Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, Aarzoo said that they would stage a protest if the criminals were not arrested within three days.

Flanked by her community members, she said that 10 persons had been targeting the community during the last two months.The criminals, she said, had tortured, sexually harassed and made videos but they were roaming free.

She said the government was playing the role of a silent spectator and was not taking action against the criminals.Aarzoo deplored that the police were not entertaining their complaints.

They later staged a protest demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the government and police for not arresting the criminals.