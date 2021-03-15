Corona cases rise as public ignores SOPs

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases continue to increase countrywide due to wilful violation of the SOPs specified by the government with 2,664 new infections reported over the 24 hours.

According to APP, the positivity percentage has been measured at 6.6 percent, while 32 patients have died in a single day, according to National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total number of cases in the country stands at 652,000 out of which 570,000 have recovered, while total death toll has increased to 13,508.

On Saturday, 40,564 tests were conducted countrywide after which the above-mentioned results were obtained.

Earlier this week, the NCOC and the education ministry had taken important decisions on closing schools in certain cities of owing to the rising number of cases.

Most of deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 28 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 38 percent, Peshawar 25 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

Around 247 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on the ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Around 40,564 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 8,695 in Sindh, 16,071 in Punjab, 7,462 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,734 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 501 in Balochistan, 311 in GB, and 790 in AJK. Around 570,571 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

The total number of cases in the country stands at 652,000 including AJK 10,952, Balochistan 19,206, GB 4,960, ICT 47,710, KP 75,725, Punjab 185,468 and Sindh 261,179.

About 13,508 deaths have been recorded countrywide since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,453 perished in Sindh, 2,153 in KP, 524 in ICT, 202 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 320 in AJK.

Meanwhile, the government has advised the public to use facemasks while visiting public places and maintain at least six foot distance from each other. However, the public is paying no attention to the SOPs specified by the government.

A total of 9,485,702 tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

In Sindh, around 100 police officers and personnel have tested, Geo Urdu reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Police, dozens of officers have contracted the coronavirus within a week, with the tests of 94 of them coming positive over the last seven days.

The new cases have bumped up the total number of police officers and personnel affected by the coronavirus to 6,250, the Sindh Police spokesperson added, noting that 24 cops have died of COVID-19 so far.

In Islamabad, the district administration has decided to seal three subsectors of the capital city, among other measures, amid the rising number of cases.

According to APP, 152 people tested positive in the areas being sealed in the last 24 hours.

In the city, overall 345 people tested positive, according to a March 13 report by the government's coronavirus dashboard.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said subsectors I-8/4, F-11/1 and I-10/2 would be sealed Sunday night and more areas were expected to be locked down.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has tested positive, according to a tweet posted by him on Sunday.

Shafqaat's tweet came shortly after he had notified new restrictions for Islamabad in view of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Request for prayers," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan was tested positive on Sunday, Party’s spokesperson confirmed.

Samar Haroon Bilour, spokesperson for ANP, in a tweet confirmed that Asfandyar Wali Khan had tested positive. She said physicians have advised Asfand to follow proper protective measures.

ANP chief has quarantined himself at Wali Bagh Charsada, she said and appealed to everyone to pray for his early recovery.

Meanwhile, NCOC chief and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said $150 million budget set aside for purchase of coronavirus vaccines approved by the cabinet could be increased.

Speaking to Geo News, he dispelled the notion that Pakistan had not planned on purchasing vaccines.

He responded in detail to a question regarding the National Health Service (NHS) Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawaja reporting to the Public Accounts Committee that the government aims to combat coronavirus through herd immunity and donated vaccines and has no plan to purchase doses at least this year.

Umar said while Pakistan, in line with other countries, does not plan to vaccinate youngsters aged 18 years or younger, around 110 million people are those who must be vaccinated.

"We had aggressively planned on vaccinating at least 60-70% of this number."

The GAVI doses that will arrive are for 45 million people which means 30 million will be left over for whom we will purchase vaccines, he said.

"Purchase deals are being made with two companies. We have closed the deal with one and in two to three days will be sealing it with the other.

"From end of March to the end of April we will have several hundred thousand of these purchased vaccines as well," the minister said.

The cabinet approval for use of $150 million for purchase of vaccines can be increased if required, he added. "Procurement of vaccines will not be stopped due to monetary considerations," Umar asserted.