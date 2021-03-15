Two teachers, girl student tested positive for coronavirus in Kamalia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Two teachers and a minor girl student of Government Girls Model Primary School of Chak 711/GB, Kamalia, tested positive for coronavirus. The District Education Authority (DEA) closed the school for one week. According to an official of the education department, the healthcare teams obtained randomly swab samples of all teaching staff and selected students of different government schools.