Mon Mar 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

Two teachers, girl student tested positive for coronavirus in Kamalia

March 15, 2021

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two teachers and a minor girl student of Government Girls Model Primary School of Chak 711/GB, Kamalia, tested positive for coronavirus. The District Education Authority (DEA) closed the school for one week. According to an official of the education department, the healthcare teams obtained randomly swab samples of all teaching staff and selected students of different government schools.

