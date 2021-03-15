Sports festival kicks off in Gwadar

GWADAR: An impressive opening ceremony of All Makran Sports Festival 2021 was held at Senator Ishaq Cricket Stadium, Gwadar on Sunday.

Eighteen teams are participating in the sports festival commenced from 14 March to 23rd March, 2021. During the mega event games like cricket, football, volleyball and badminton matches will be played, says a press release.

It is worth mentioning that cricket team form Chahbahar, Iran, is also participating in the sports festival. A Balochi musical show was the highlight of the ceremony during which local singer from Gwadar had performed.