Alleged messages against Maryam: PDM will discuss situation tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in its crucial heads of the component parties meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), would take up the situation that has arisen due to allegedly threatening and abusive messages passed on to PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif recently by some quarters.

The NAB’s move to seek cancelation of her bail on a plea would also figure in discussions. The joint proposal of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on parting ways with the assemblies to put pressure on the government to quit would also be discussed. Some other smaller parties of the PDM are also supporting the idea.

The PPP holds reservations about the proposal, suggesting that the government should be ousted through a vote of no-trust. Well-placed sources told The News here on Sunday that the meeting will also be addressed by Nawaz Sharif and PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari.

It is likely that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif will attend the meeting through a video link from Lahore. Another proposal pertaining to the schedule and route of the long march will also figure in the meeting since some parties understand that more time would be required for preparations of the long march. The election of the Senate chairman that has already been rejected by the PDM would be discussed thoroughly. Senator Farook Naek and Senator Kamran Murtaza are expected to attend the meeting to provide a briefing about the conduct of polls for the chairman. They were polling agents for the chairman and deputy chairman's candidates of the PDM.

The PDM leadership would be taken into confidence for dislodging Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani either through approaching the superior judiciary or by moving a no-confidence motion.

Senator Musadiq Malik and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will brief the meeting about spotting the spy cameras allegedly fitted in polling booth for the election. Shahid Abbasi will also submit a report about the arrangements of the long march made so far.

The sources said the meeting would help in quelling the misunderstandings that have cropped up among some parties due to various recent actions. The meeting will be hosted by PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary. The PDM leadership will also draw up a line of action for dealing with the government’s onslaught against the Election Commission of Pakistan that is adjudicating disputes between the government and opposition.