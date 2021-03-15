Mansehra ‘firing’ incident: FIR against PTM leaders sought

MANSEHRA: The activists of the Tehreek-i-Inqilab Movement on Sunday staged a protest to demand the registration of a treason case against the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen and his colleagues.

“Our activists were on the way back to Mansehra from Oghi after taking part in a rally taken out to mark the Pakistan Resolution Day when an armed man travelling with Manzoor Pashteen’s convoy fired at our workers. Fortunately, they escaped unhurt,” Musaddiq Shah, the leader of Tehreek-i-Inqilab Movement told a protest rally taken out against the firing incident here.

Holding banners and placards, the participants of the rally marched on the Kashmir Road before assembling outside the Mansehra Press Club to stage the protest meeting.

The protesters were chanting slogans against Manzoor Pashteen and the PTM.

Musaddiq Shah said the activists of PTM were on the way back to Islamabad from Battagram and were raising slogans against the country’s institutions. He said this provoked his activists and they too responded with slogans.

“The activists of PTM travelling in vehicles fired on us and all could be seen in the footage of the closed circuit cameras installed at the Toll Plaza on the Hazara Expressway near here,” he added.

Musaddiq Shah said that his movement had moved an application with the police seeking registration of an FIR against Munzoor Pashteen and others accompanying him under Section 6 of the Constitution.

However, the police remained tight-lipped about the firing incident and registration of the FIR against the PTM leader and workers.