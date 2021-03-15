Beauty of Potohar region hailed

Islamabad: The citizens of twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi have largely welcomed the ‘landscape beauty’ of Potohar region while taking ride on ''newly inaugurated ‘Safari train’ on Sunday amid promoting tourism activities and providing a comfortable transport facility to the commuters.

In order to promote tourism across the Potohar region, Pakistan Railways has launched Safari Tourist Train which runs between Golra and Attock Khurd railway stations.

According to an official of Golra Railway station, the safari train is operating on every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which was allowing the tourists to explore the beauty of the Potohar region, consisting of Margalla Hills, Sangjani tunnel, and many historical bridges. A commuter while speaking to private channel said the launch of safari train is a vital step towards promoting the culture and beauty of Potohar landscapes.

A female commuter said that with safari train ride we are enjoying heritage of the Potohar region and its scenic beauty of mountains.

She said on every weekend me with my family members are visiting Golra Railway station and enjoying Safari Train journey with full of happiness.

Safari Train is a source of recreational activities and promoting tourism, said a visitor, adding, such trains can play a leading role in promoting the scenic beauty and culture of the country.