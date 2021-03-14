Call for developing questioning culture in educational institutes

KARACHI: The culture of questioning is a missing norm in the academic institutes of our country, whereas, that is a tradition in the advanced countries.

The chief operating officer of the Tabba Kidney Institute, Dr Ahmed, said this as he recently addressed an awareness session held at the University of Karachi’s physiology department. Students must have the courage to inquire about everything they did not understand, he remarked.

Addressing final year students and research fellows, he commented on the significance of generating queries and appreciated the contribution made by the department in developing awareness among the young science graduates in this regard.

He also acknowledged that the department was conducting quality research within its limited resources and adding positively to the scientific knowledge.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed that the quality of life mattered a lot and we all had to think about what we ate and how much time we gave to ourselves.

He observed that the advanced countries had a better life expectancy of up to 79 years in contrast to that of 56 years in Pakistan.

“People used to ignore their health-related issues unless it becomes unbearable and complicated. Lifestyle modification should be practised with increasing age like exercise and dietary changes.”

Dr Iraqi advised that we should be more concerned about our health and preventive measures should be followed proactively. He urged the students to spread that message in society and convince people to discuss their medical issues with doctors.

Earlier, Dr Lubna Razzaq focused on facts and myths of health in women. She informed the audience that around 26 per cent of women wait for over five years to seek help from doctors while 33 per cent of women take about one to five years to share their problems with health experts and hardly 41 per cent seek doctor’s help within one year.