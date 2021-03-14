4-day cooking competitions from March 16

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Youth Affairs under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department is organizing cooking competitions as part of the initiative to improve the hospitality sector in the province.

To be held at the Peshawar Services Club from March 16, the four-day initiative is aimed at bringing the cooking talent to limelight and providing a platform to the youth to further hone their skills in this field.

According to the programme, the contestants would participate in the cooking competitions to pick top 20 chefs from March 16-17. Another cooking contest would be held on March 18 to select the top five cooking experts among them.

The final will be held on March 19, which will be followed by a delightful music programme as well.

The online registration of professional and amateur chefs has already started at http://shorturl.at/ltK68 to participate in making various dishes and dines.

The youth from any part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having age between 14-29 years can take part in the cooking contest. Individual and team chefs can also participate in the competitions. The excelling cooks would be awarded commendation certificates and prizes.