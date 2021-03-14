Election for Senate chairman, deputy held transparently: Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the election for the Senate chairman and his deputy was held in a transparent manner.

He argued that the votes were rejected as per the law. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had demanded the holding of the Senate election through the open ballot to ensure transparency. He said that the PTI had won the election and there was no use of creating hue and cry by the opposition.

Pervez Khattak said the opposition should move the court of law if they wanted to do so, but they should first study the constitution and other relevant laws. He said that as per the constitution the proceedings of the Senate cannot be challenged in the court.

He said the opposition should hold the long march if they desired so but they should not take law into their hands.

He was speaking as chief guest at a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Khushal Khan Khattak Cadet College in Manki Sharif in Nowshera.

Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Natural Resources Imran Khattak, Assistant Attorney General Asadullah Khan Advocate and others were also present on this occasion.

Pervez Khattak said the opposition should record its protest as the government had no objection to it, but they must not take law into their hands. “If the opposition parties want to tender resignations, we have no issue with it. They should go ahead. We will hold by-elections on the vacant seats and will win,” he added.

He said that the PTI would complete its constitutional five-year term as the prime minister secured the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and there was no threat to the government.

He alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement had stolen the by-election on the provincial assembly constituency PK-63 Nowshera and his party had moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which would hold its proceedings on March 18. He said that the PTI had submitted all the “proofs” to the ECP.

The federal defense minister said that the government had asked the opposition parties to share their suggestions regarding the electoral reforms, but they did not pay any heed to our calls.

He advised the leaders of the opposition parties not to speak against the state institutions as it would weaken the country.