Man awarded death for molesting minor girl

PESHAWAR: A child protection court here on Saturday awarded the death sentence to a local resident for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
The accused, Qari Saeed, was arrested in 2019 and a case was registered against him under Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 and other relevant laws for sexually assaulting the seven-year old girl. The Child Protection Court, Peshawar, awarded the death sentence to the accused after hearing arguments from both sides. The court imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the accused and also directed him to pay Rs300,000 to the victim’s family.