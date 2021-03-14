Zu Bicycle awareness ride organised

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar organised Zu Bicycle awareness ride to sensitise the public on the importance of the environment friendly and one of the most convenient modes of transport.

The awareness drive was carried out in Hayatabad on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Member National Assembly Arbab Sher Ali and Member Provincial Assembly led the awareness drive.

Prior to awareness ride the provincial minister also inaugurated Zu-Bicycle docking station at Hayatabad Phase 6. The cycle ride started from Hayatabad till Ghani Bagh in which a large number of people including youth took part.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said this would promote healthy culture in the society. He added that TransPeshawar with their untiring efforts towards timely commencement of this project was commendable.

Chief Executive Officer TransPeshawar Fayyaz Khan along with other officials also participated in the awareness drive. He stated that citizens must get themselves registered and avail this service.

Spokesperson TransPeshawar Muhammad Umair Khan said that after successful launch of BRT, Zu Bicycle Sharing System will also be another successful milestone. He asked the citizens to utilize the system in a positive manner.