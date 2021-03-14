Prisoners allowed to stay with wives in jail family homes

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken a big step for the welfare of prisoners by allowing the prisoners to stay with their wives in the family homes of jails.

According to a statement by the Punjab Home Department, the prisoners’ wives would be allowed to stay with them for three days after every three months. The order in this regard would be implemented immediately.

The statement said that in order to stay in the family homes, the prisoner or his wife has to apply for verification of the marriage certificate by the deputy commissioner concerned. The family homes will only be allowed to be used for convicted prisoners.

The Punjab Home Department says that family homes have been set up in the jails with one room, kitchen and bathroom facilities. The construction of family homes was started 11 years ago and the project was completed in 2010. But due to the financial crisis, only a few prisons could have family homes in 11 years. Family homes have been established in Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad.