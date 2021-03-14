close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

Partly cloudy weather

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper and western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Sunday. They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Hailstorm was also expected at few places during the period while heavy falls were expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Parachinar 04, Kalam, Drosh, Chitral 01, Rawlakot 01 and Skardu 02. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -04°C while in Lahore it was 13.7°C and maximum was 29.2°C.

