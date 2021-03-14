Facilities to treat COVID patients being increased: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements to treat COVID-19 patients in hospitals in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Saturday.

The health minister said, “With rising number of cases, the facilities reserved for COVID-19 are being increased and the number of ventilators and beds are being enhanced. Like the first and second wave, we will prevail Insha-Allah in the third wave as well. All healthcare workers must serve patients with dedication. Except exams, other academic activities must be stopped immediately and online classes may continue. All required resources to for COVID-19 patients must be provided. The vaccination of people over 60 years of age will continue and the testing capacities shall be scaled up. The number of beds has been increased in High Dependency Units and Isolation wards. Additional Secretary Development Dr. Asif Tufail will be the focal person for the enhancement in facilities. Routine treatment will continue as normal. Adequate resources are available in Punjab and I urge people to take precautionary measures.” Secretary SHME Department Barrister Nabeel Awan said that the administrative department is constantly in touch with the hospitals on day to day situation.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Awan, Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development Dr. Asif Tufail, Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Dean Children Hospital Professor Masood Sadiq, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Professor Dr Alfareed, Professor Farid from Mayo Hospital, Professor Dr Rashid Zia, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Ehtasham-ul-Haq, Professor Dr Tayyaba Wasim and Professor Dr Salim were present in the meeting whereas Vice-Chancellors and Principals joined via video link. Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail presented details of arrangements in hospitals.