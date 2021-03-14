PM approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of the Civil Drone Authority to put in place an institutionalised mechanism to facilitate the development and regulation of the sector, state media reported.

The authority will be mandated to regulate and control unmanned aircraft systems in the country and will decide matters relating to licensing, import, manufacturing, examination and issuance of drone permits.

The authority will also develop standards for manufacturing, operations, training and research and development. Furthermore, it will provide technical guidance to industrial sector to facilitate domestic manufacturing.

The authority will be empowered to impose fines and penalties, including cancellation of license and registration, besides initiation of legal proceedings under the prevailing civil and criminal laws.

Headed by Secretary Aviation Division, the composition of the authority includes senior level representation from Pakistan Air Force, civil aviation, defence production, interior and Ministry of Science and Technology. It also includes representative each from the federating units, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Three eminent experts of the field will also be members of the authority. The composition of the authority will serve to ensure seamless coordination among all stakeholders on matters relating to smooth functioning of the authority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his remarks, stated that employing drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes was the need of the hour.

He observed that the establishment of the drone authority will not only fill the existing vacuum due to non-availability of laws to regulate this important sector, but will also be instrumental in the promotion and domestic production of this critical technology.