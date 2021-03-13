Indonesian ambassador for strengthening ties with Pakistan

FAISALABAD: Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio has said that bilateral relations will be further strengthened between his country and Pakistan in various fields, including agriculture, academia and industry.

He was talking to Deans and Directors meeting of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and a seminar held in connection with the International Women’s Day at the UAF on Friday. The event was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

The ambassador was of the view that Indonesia was exporting palm oil to Pakistan. He said that palm oil production was important to economy of Indonesia as the country was one of the biggest producers. He added that it had mapped out a plan for initiating value added food chain in Pakistani and would establish noodle factory in Faisalabad. Talking about academia ties, he said that they would open up new avenue of the academia exchange, including bilateral seminars and conferences. He also urged the students and the faculty to apply for KNS fully funded scholarship 2021 to study in Indonesia. He said that there were many similarities in the culture of the both countries.

Talking about UAF, he said that the UAF was listed among the top ranked universities across the globe in the agricultural sector and making marvelous contributions in academia and research.

Talking about women contributions, he said that in Pakistan and Indonesia, around 30 per cent of parliamentarians were women. He said that active contribution of the women to the socio-economic development was must for the uplift of the country. He said that if you teach a woman you teach whole nation. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that Indonesia and Pakistan strengthened relations would help address the common challenges and to get benefit from each other experiences. He said the academia-industry strengthened ties would help raise income of people, way of living and to meet the challenges of the modern era. He said that the food security was one of major concerns for both countries. Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that strengthened ties would address the issue of agriculture and allied disciplines. Dean Dr Sarfraz Hassan said that without ensuring the rights of women, we could not compete with the rest of the world. He said that Islam attaches great importance to women. Dr Saira Akhtar lauded the government for taking the many initiatives to address women issues.