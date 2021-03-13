Indonesian ambassador for strengthening ties with Pakistan

FAISALABAD: Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio has said that bilateral relations will be further strengthened between his country and Pakistan in various fields, including agriculture, academia and industry.

He was talking to Deans and Directors meeting of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and a seminar held in connection with the International Women’s Day at the UAF on Friday. The event was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

The ambassador was of the view that Indonesia was exporting palm oil to Pakistan. He said that palm oil production was important to economy of Indonesia as the country was one of the biggest producers. He added that it had mapped out a plan for initiating value added food chain in Pakistani and would establish noodle factory in Faisalabad.

Talking about academia ties, he said that they would open up new avenue of the academia exchange, including bilateral seminars and conferences. He also urged the students and the faculty to apply for KNS fully funded scholarship 2021 to study in Indonesia.