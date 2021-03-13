‘Opposition levelling false allegations’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the opposition parties are levelling false allegations to escape Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.Talking to journalists at the Media Centre, Parliament House, she said election is a democratic process and winning or losing is part of it. The opposition has already lost its trust in the masses and now they are making hue and cry, adding that they should take care of the sanctity of the Senate.

She said the PTI nominated deputy chairman from the merged area of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to end the sense of deprivation among people. She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) knows that the PTI government is committed to contesting it at every front. The opposition should come out of blame game and not violate the sanctity of the House. She suggested that after elections, the chairman Senate should constitute a parliamentary committee to probe the issue of secret cameras.