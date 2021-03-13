Six million illegal cigarettes confiscated

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has confiscated six million sticks near the Burhan Interchange. According to an FBR announcement, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad, team has seized 600 packets (6,000,000 sticks) of local brands of illegal cigarettes, valued at more than Rs40 million after intercepting two vehicles at the Burhan Motorway Interchange.

On inquiry, it was also found that FED amounting to Rs9.9 million and Sales Tax amounting to Rs2.756 million were not deposited in the government exchequer against the supplies of aforesaid cigarettes. The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad, has confiscated the cigarettes and legal proceedings are underway for the recovery of taxes.

In pursuit of the vision of prime minister, the chairman FBR has urged the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue to speed up combat the trade of counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes.