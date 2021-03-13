MoU inked to boost humanitarian cooperation

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Turkish Red Crescent signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here Friday to strengthen cooperation in the areas of humanitarian and relief operations, information and experience sharing, and capacity building.

The Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Abrar-ul-Haq and President of Turkish Red Crescent Dr. Kerem Kink signed the MoU at a ceremony held at the National Headquarters. After signing the MoU, both dignitaries also exchanged mementos.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on matters related to humanitarian activities and exchange of knowledge and experiences, besides jointly implementing relief operations in the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Abrar said, Turkey has always stood by the people of Pakistan through thick and thin.

He paid rich tributes to TRC for their magnanimous support and long-term partnership with Pakistan Red Crescent Society in humanitarian interventions in the last decades. “The Turkish Red Crescent has always fulfilled its commitment to support Pakistan Red Crescent Society as a reliable partner in case of any disaster or emergency in Pakistan,” he said. “We are very thankful to TRC for their gift of state-of-the-art Disaster Management Logistic Center at NHQ which is effectively and efficiently being utilized for planning and execution of all disaster and relief operations in the country,” he added. Abrar said, “We look forward to more support from Turkish Red Crescent in the shape of small grants, community service projects and awareness drives on health and blood donation initiative.”

Dr Kerem Kink said, the relations between Pakistan and Turkish are time-tested. He said the PRCS-TRC relationship has a history spanning decades. “With each passing day, the cooperation is getting stronger. With the signing of this MoU, our bilateral collaboration will get a fresh boost,” he added.

Later, the Turkish delegation visited Islamabad Postgraduate Model College of Commerce, H-8/4, , where a blood donation camp had been organized by PRCS. Dr. Kerem appreciated the college students who voluntarily donated blood at the camp.

PRCS Acting Secretary General Dr. Adeel Nawaz, TRC Secretary General Huseyin Can, Turkish Red Crescent Head of Delegation in Pakistan Ibraheem Carlos, Pakistan Red Crescent Society and TRC senior officials and volunteers were also present on the occasion.