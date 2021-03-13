Covid-19 claims one life, infects 298 others in Sindh

The novel coronavirus has claimed one life in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,453 in the province and showing a 1.7 per cent fatality rate, said the chief minister on Friday.

Another 298 cases emerged when 10,519 tests were conducted, constituting a 2.8 detection rate, said Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 update report. So far 3,127,518 tests have been conducted in Sindh, and 260,958 people have been diagnosed with the infectious disease. Of them, 96.8 per cent or 252,625 patients have recovered, including 93 in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, 3,880 patients were said to be under treatment -- 3,583 in home isolation, 10 at isolation centres and 287 at hospitals. The condition of 258 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 298 new cases, 147 were reported from Karachi: 62 from District East, 41 from District South, 22 from District Central, nine from District Malir, eight from District West and five from District Korangi.

Hyderabad reported 35 cases, Badin 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Larkana 12, Jamshoro seven, Khairpur and Sujawal six each, Shikarpur five, Ghotki and Jacobabad four each, Matiari and Umerkot three each, and Qamber, Naushero Feroze, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar two each. The chief minister has called upon the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures put in place by his provincial government to prevent the spread of the virus.