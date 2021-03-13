465kg hashish, 400kg bhang seized in 15 days

The Sindh Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Department has foiled attempts to smuggle 465 kilograms of hashish and 400 kilograms of bhang and also arrested five suspects during four major operations in the last fortnight.

The spokesman for the department said on Thursday excise personnel foiled an attempt to bring a large quantity of hashish to Karachi. During a search of a truck at the Jacobabad check post near the Agriculture College on Shikarpur Road, 140 kilograms of hashish was found, and Muhammad Tahir, resident of Jamshoro, was arrested. The excise team also impounded the truck.

Earlier, 125 kilogrmas of hashish was found during a checking on a highway, and a suspect was also caught. In two separate operations at a Rohri check post, 200 kiolgrams of hashish and 400 kilograms of bhang were seized, and three men were arrested.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, provincial minister for excise & taxation and narcotics control, has lauded the recent actions of the department against drug dealers, hoping that the officers would continue to take similar action against drug dealers and foil any attempt to bring drugs into the province.

He said narcotics were a poison for the young generation, and there was a need to create awareness among the young generation to prevent drug use.