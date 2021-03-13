Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand extended till March 26

By News Desk

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif until March 26 in an assets-beyond-means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings. Jail authorities apprised the court of Khawaja Asif’s admission in hospital, as they submitted judicial remand warrants and a medical report. They requested the judicial remand be extended.

The court observed that Asif went to Islamabad to cast his vote in the Senate elections, and asked the NAB prosecutor whether the court could extend the lawamker’s judicial remand if he was not produced in court.

The prosecutor said the court could extend the remand if the accused could not be produced due to unavoidable circumstances. At this, Khawaja Asif’s counsel said his client became unwell on his return from Islamabad and he developed a hernia. He said Asif might undergo a surgery in the coming days and hoped he would be discharged from hospital within 10-15 days. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing until March 26 and extended Asif’s judicial remand.

The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act. It alleges that Khawaja Asif’s assets increased substantially which did not correspond to his income.

The bureau also states that Asif claimed to receive millions from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleges the lawmaker was running a “Benami” company.