Pakistan’s daily Covid cases top 2,700 amid 3rd wave fears

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday recorded a sharp increase in daily Covid cases — 2,701, leading total infections to exceed the 600,000 mark — a day after the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar, warned that the “third wave” had already begun.

According to NCOC data, 54 people died of Covid-19 in the 24-hour-period leading to Friday. The death toll stood at 13,430, while total cases reached 600, 198. Critical cases were 1,709, while in a single day 21 more people became critical. The federal capital saw 384 new Covid cases in, its highest single-day spike in 94 days.

It comes a day after Asad Umar told a private television channel that he had no doubts the third wave of the virus was under way and said it was the Kent variant that was causing the rapid increase in infections.

The Prime Minister’s aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, urged the public to strictly adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the spread. “The government is seeking the public’s full cooperation in adhering to SOPs,” he said in a meeting here.

He urged citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

Meanwhile, at the directives of the Ministry of National Health Services, Islamabad authorities stepped up surveillance of streets in the capital and began cracking down on violations of SOPs while visiting marriage halls, markets, and fuel stations. Separately, Federal Directorate of Education announced the closure of all 423 educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory, a notification said.

In another development, Pakistan joined the United Nations’ new campaign to ensure the availability of Covid-19 vaccines everywhere and for everyone. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, tweeted that it was vital to control the pandemic for the quick recovery of the virus-hit world economy.

In another tweet, Akram added: “We must fully support the Covax Facility by funding the 20B shortfall.”

Covax is a global initiative intended to secure equitable access to vaccines and is led by the World Health Organisation, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, among others.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said called on the world community to join hands and vaccines must be considered a global public good. “Covid-19 vaccines must be considered a global public good. No country can overcome this crisis in isolation. Governments and businesses must share doses and technology,” the UN chief said in his in a video message.