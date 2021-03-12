Schedule issued for Daska, Karachi by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday issued the schedule for the by-election on NA-249, Karachi, and announced to hold polling on April 29. The seat had fallen vacant after the resignation of federal minister Faisal Vawda, who was elected from this constituency in 2018 general election.

According to the schedule, candidates will submit nomination papers from March 13 to 17 while scrutiny of their papers will be held on March 25. Similarly, the appeals against the returning officer’s decisions could be filed in the appellate tribunal till March 29 and the final list of candidates will be released on April 6.

The candidates withdrawing from the by-elections will be able to withdraw their nomination papers till April 7 and the candidates will be allotted election symbols on April 8 and the election will be held on April 29.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also issued a partially-modified notification of holding NA-75, Daska by-election on April 10. Previously, it was scheduled to be held on March 18.