India not fit for permanent UNSC member: Chinese scholar

BEIJING: India dreaming to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) but it is wantonly violating its resolutions, so it has no qualification to be a permanent member of the UNSC.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Chinese diplomat in South Asian countries in a statement here Thursday. He said Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed area between India and Pakistan, which is determined by the UN Resolution of August 13, 1948, the resolution of the UN Commission for India and Pakistan of January 5, 1949, the Simla Agreement of July 2, 1972 and other documents accepted by India and Pakistan.

“India’s abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir means that the internationally-disputed territory was forcibly transformed into “Indian territory” by India, which is unacceptable to Pakistan and the international community. In addition, India’s designation of Ladakh as its Union Territory involves Chinese territory in the western section of the China-India border, which has an impact on the stability of the overall bilateral relations.”