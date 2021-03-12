LAHORE:Punjab Culture Day preparations were finalised in a meeting held at civil secretariat here on Thursday under Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro and Additional Chief Irum Bukhari.

The meeting was attended by Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Saman Rai, commissioner, Executive Director Alhamra Dr Aslam Dogar and heads of other cultural institutions. Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar said the main function would be held at Alhamra. A cultural village will also be built at Alhamra. Stalls of Punjabi food and cultural arts and crafts will also be set up in the respective village. Punjabi artists will perform Punjabi folk songs and dances at this event. DG PILAC Dr Sughra Sadaf said a song would also be released on Punjab Culture Day. The commissioner said 24 cultural floats would be taken out by different departments. The floats will leave the Town Hall and end at Gaddafi Stadium. Performances on Punjabi dance and music will be presented on the floats. Minister for Culture and Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari praised the efforts of the Information and Culture Department for carrying out a Punjab Culture Day plan on short notice.